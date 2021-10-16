After signings, Duílio exposes expenses with the Corinthians squad’s payroll

THE payroll from the cast of Corinthians in 2021 it became a source of concern on the part of the fans and of great repercussion in the press, as the club managed to carry out heavyweight signings, even going through a delicate financial moment this season.

President Duílio Monteiro Alves took over as president of the club with the mission of cutting spending and starting to put order in the financial sector, which had been registering worrying rates in recent years. So far, he’s been doing exemplary work.

Under the management of Andrés Sanchez, Timão spent approximately R$ 14 million per month on the salaries of its athletes, but on the field the result was meager. His successor was left with the job to streamline the squad, getting rid of underutilized players on the team.

Corinthians managed to leave its payroll at approximately R$ 11 million, generating savings of R$ 3 million per month, according to Duílio himself, who revealed this in an interview with ESPN. The values ​​are positively surprising, as the club hit big names, such as Willian, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Giuliano.

In addition to the four main reinforcements for the cast this season, the board has arranged for the arrivals of João Pedro and Carlos Miguel. Even so, it was possible to register savings of 3 million reais in salaries, the result of competent administration.

With a leaner payroll, the Corinthians board continues to work with the possibility of bringing in new big names in 2022. If that happens, the Alvinegro squad will certainly be one of the strongest and will fight for important titles.