After speculation, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira’s motive at the notary’s office is exposed

After the rumors that Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira would have been married in a registry office, the column by Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, revealed what the couple went to do there.

At the time, the actress resolved a bureaucratic bookkeeping service in her own home, through a scheme of the agency.

What happens is that Diogo was also at the site and ended up appearing in the photo published in the registry’s profile. The fact that the lovebirds were in white was just a coincidence.

For those who don’t know, a photo published by the agency’s Instagram circulated on the web. At the time, the page said: “Today we had the honor of meeting actress Paolla Oliveira, accompanied by her boyfriend, singer Diogo Nogueira”. After the controversy, the profile soon deleted the content.

It is noteworthy that although there was no marriage, some evidence indicates that it may not be that far from happening.

In September, the artist drew attention when she appeared wearing a ring with a solitaire on her right hand, often used in engagements.

Last weekend, the samba dancer posed, beside his beloved, with a ring hanging around his neck with a necklace.

Engaged or not, the couple is in love. In a recent interview with Quem magazine, Paolla Oliveira opened the game and spoke about her admiration for Diogo Nogueira:

“Of course Diogo is an inspiration for me, yes. He is a very special man, fun, talented, has a giant heart. All these qualities are very inspiring. The couple wouldn’t be so popular with the public if it weren’t that way. All this just inspires me and strengthens our connection.”

At 39, the blonde also told, in participation on the YouTube channel Seja Seu, that she doesn’t think about having children for now. However, he decided to freeze the eggs.

“There is pressure, it has always been there. You have a life course that has to follow that of home, family and property. I come from a family where it was welcome to marry with a bouquet of orange blossoms and children and all that. This egg thing came as freedom”, he reflected.