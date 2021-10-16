Alitalia airline ends operations after 74 years – News

Alitalia ends 74 years of history to give way to a young startup, ITA, born from its ashes, in an air market that is struggling to recover after the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first flight of Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) took off this Friday (15) at 6:20 am local time (1:20 am GMT) from Milan to Bari, in the south of the country, seven hours after the last landing of Alitalia, on Thursday. fair (14) at night, in Rome, coming from Cagliari.

Founded on May 5, 1947, Alitalia was the symbol of Italy’s economic miracle after World War II and became the seventh airline in the world in the 1970s, before entering a long decline that has worsened in recent years. .

The company’s history is intertwined with that of the country: the first flight attendants came in 1950, Alitalia was the official transport company for the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960, surpassed the 1 million passenger mark and Antonella Celletti was the first woman who piloted one of his planes in 1989.

“We watched with deep sadness the end of Alitalia, which was our national brand, symbol of the country’s history,” said, emotionally, 47-year-old Laura Facchini, Alitalia’s flight attendant for two decades.

Like so many others, she unsuccessfully asked to join the ITA staff, as part of the first series of 2,800 people hired this year.

By 2022, 5,750 employees should be hired, out of a total of 10,500 at Alitalia.

“Many of us are desperate because we don’t have any more jobs. We were very attached to the company, very motivated, we always had a smile on our face,” said the national delegate of the union UGL Transporte Aéreo.

Alitalia’s unions organized a series of demonstrations against the “discount contracts” offered by the ITA, with salary cuts of up to 20% and up to 40% for pilots, and the company’s “selling by parts”.

The aviation sector was transferred to ITA, a fully state-owned company, but the ground and maintenance services will be sold separately, through public tenders, as demanded by the European Union in the tough negotiations with Rome.

In September, the European Commission approved an injection of 1.35 billion euros (1.566 billion dollars) of public funds. But it demanded “economic discontinuity” between Alitalia and ITA, exempting the latter from returning the “illegal state aid” received by its predecessor.

Over the years, the Italian state has disbursed more than 13 billion euros (almost 15 billion dollars) to try to save the company, between recapitalizations and credits.

Even so, Alitalia accumulated losses of 11.4 billion euros (13.2 billion dollars) between 2000 and 2020.

“The big mistake was not investing in the lucrative long-distance market,” said Andrea Giuricin, an economist specializing in transport at Milan’s Bicocca University. Short-haul flight prices and the high-speed train reduced travel time between Rome and Milan from six to three hours.

On the verge of bankruptcy, Alitalia came under the supervision of the public administration in 2017, but the situation was further aggravated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which paralyzed several airlines.

In 2020, Alitalia recorded losses of 2 million euros ($2.32 million) a day, carrying just 6.3 million passengers a year, compared to 52.1 million for Ryanair and 34 million for Air France-KLM.

With a fleet halved of 52 planes, including seven large ones, ITA will face difficulties.

“Resisting competition from the giants Air France-KLM and Lufthansa in international travel and from low-cost airlines in the domestic market is impossible,” said Giuricin.

Since Alitalia came under public supervision four years ago, the government has searched in vain for buyers. In the past, however, Alitalia has attracted big suitors such as Air France-KLM, which submitted an offer in March 2008, rejected by Silvio Berlusconi, who came to power soon after based on a campaign to defend “Italianity” .

Rescued by a group of Italian businessmen, Alitalia needed a new rescue in 2014 by the company Etihad (United Arab Emirates), which acquired 49% of its capital, which did not slow the trajectory towards collapse.

Alitalia’s famous green logo on a white background will not disappear, as ITA won the bid for its purchase on Thursday by paying 90 million euros (104 million dollars).