Almost! Meteorite hits Canadian bed while she slept

Legend has it that lightning does not strike twice in the same place. Science already has proof that this is a lie: dozens of people have already survived to tell the story. But what’s the chance of a celestial body hitting your bed exactly?

It was in this unusual way that Ruth Hamilton, a resident of the city of Golden, Canada, woke up. Earlier this month, she woke up when she heard a crash on the roof and felt debris on her face. When he turned on the light, the reason for the mess was under his pillow: a meteorite. Fortunately the object didn’t hit her—but it was close.

THE Canadian Press, she said she didn’t know what to do at the time. So he chose to call the police. When the police arrived at the scene, they thought it was an object that had escaped from a work that was happening near Ruth’s home. But they were wrong.

“The policeman called the construction site and they said they hadn’t made an explosion, but that they had seen an explosion in the sky. Right there, we realized that it was a meteorite”, he told the publication.

Peter Brown, professor and chair of the Canada Research Chair who studies small planetary bodies, said that the chances of a meteorite large enough to penetrate a roof and hit a bed are about one in 100 billion a year. Much harder than winning the Mega-Sena.

The origin of the meteorite

Alan Hildebrand, Planetary Scientist, Department of Geosciences, University of Calgary, he said The NPR that the meteorite — weighing nearly a kilogram — is part of a meteor shower. Some researchers believe the object likely detached from a larger rock within the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

To confirm this hypothesis, Brown is asking Golden’s neighbors and residents “to check the security cameras of their homes and businesses” as a way to get the video of the meteor that crossed the sky. Second The expert, is of utmost importance in tracking the origin of this meteor, and knowing its origin, we will have a much better chance of telling a complete story of this incredible astronomical event.

As for Ruth, she handed the meteorite over to scientists to study, but told the The New York Times which, when they’re done, will keep him as a lucky charm. If she decides to sell to collectors, the price of grass can vary between $40 and $100.

[NPR]