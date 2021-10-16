Amazon’s Twitch claims source code was exposed in data breach – Época Negócios

+



Amazon’s Twitch claims source code was exposed in data breach (Photo: Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

O Twitch, gives Amazon, said on Friday that a data breach from last week on the live streaming e-sports platform contained documents of its source code.

User passwords, login credentials, full credit card numbers and bank details were not accessed or exposed in the breach, Twitch said in a statement.

The platform, used by video players to interact with while streaming live content, attributed the violation to an error in changing the server configuration.

Server configuration changes are made during server maintenance. A faulty configuration can expose data stored on servers to unauthorized access.

Twitch said it was “confident” that the incident only affected a small number of users and that it is contacting those who were directly affected. The platform has more than 30 million average daily visitors. The Video Games Chronicle reported that about 125 gigabytes of data was leaked in the breach, including details on Twitch’s highest paid video game streamers since 2019.