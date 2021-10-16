América-MG x Bahia: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

See the Brasileirão table

The game involves two teams fighting against relegation. In 12th place, with 31 points, América has an advantage over Bahia, 17th place and the first team in the area of ​​degola do Brasileirão. If he wins, Coelho opens seven points for the competitor. In case of victory, Tricolor can leave the Z-4 ​​in this round, taking an important step in the quest for permanence in Serie A.

América is coming off a defeat at home to Internacional, which interrupted the sequence of eight games without a defeat by the Minas Gerais team. The day after the trip, Vagner Mancini left the club to take charge of Grêmio. Without the definition of a new commander, Diogo Giacomini, Coelho’s permanent assistant, directs the team in this Saturday’s match.

Bahia arrives for the match with high morale. At the club for two rounds, Guto Ferreira got a win over Athletico and a draw with Palmeiras. The posture on the field and the mood of the players changed. And it is in this renewal that Tricolor bets to leave the relegation zone.

Streaming: Premiere (for all of Brazil), with narration by Jaime Júnior and comments by Bob Faria and Pedro Moreno.

Real time: O ge follows all the bids, with exclusive videos. Click here and follow.

América-MG – Technician: Diogo Giacomini

The tendency is for Giacomini not to make sudden changes in the team. The interim coach must promote the return of Alê, who served the suspension against Inter, in midfield. Still without being able to count on Mauro Zárate, who is recovering from a right thigh injury, the American attack continues with the trio Felipe Azevedo, Ademir and Fabrício Daniel.

Likely team: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Fabricio Daniel

3 out of 5 Probable América-MG x Bahia — Photo: ge Probable America-MG x Bahia — Photo: ge

Who is out: Eduardo (treatment of a bone tumor), Ribamar (suspended), Zárate and Berrío (in the medical department)

Hanging: Ademir, Carlos Alberto, Bruno Nazário, Eduardo, Eduardo Bauermann, Fabrício Daniel, Ramon, Zé Ricardo and Zé Vitor

+ Read more news from America

Bahia – Technician: Guto Ferreira

Unbeaten since taking over the club and without conceding goals, which was a chronic problem for Bahia, Guto Ferreira should not change the team in relation to the last game. With this, the coach maintains a streak since his debut.

Probable team: Danilo Fernandes; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Daniel and Lucas Mugni; Juninho Capixaba, Raí and Gilberto;

Who is out: Cirino and Rossi (in recovery from injury);

Hanging: Daniel, Juninho Capixaba, Lucas Mugni, Matheus Galdezani, Matheus Bahia, Nino Paraíba, Patrick de Lucca and Rodallega;

4 out of 5 Bahia squad to face América-MG — Photo: ge Bahia squad to face América-MG — Photo: ge

+ Read more Bahia news