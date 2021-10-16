American company creates sniper-equipped robot – News

The company Ghost Robotics presented a quadruped robot equipped with a 6.5mm sniper rifle that has an estimated firing range of 1.2 kilometers and is remotely controlled. The company will try to negotiate the technology with the US government for perimeter patrol of military bases.

According to the New Scientist website, the American Air Force is testing an unarmed, dog-like version of the robot at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.

The robot has night vision cameras and is capable of walking on terrain where wheeled equipment would encounter difficulty. Another feature of the Ghost Robotics device is the ability to follow predetermined routes and still manage to dodge objects along the way.

According to the company, the robot is able to alert its operator when it encounters a human being or something unexpected that could pose a threat to the perimeter.

Although the robot operates partially autonomously, the company’s CEO, Jiren Parikh, says there are no intentions to develop a version with a weapon without human supervision.

“[A arma] is controlled by a remote operator. There is a human being controlling the weapon, there is no autonomy or artificial intelligence.”

For Parikh, quadruped robots arouse different emotions in human beings. While some see animals such as dogs, others have negative memories of dystopian science fiction movies.