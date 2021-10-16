Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Details of the new expansion and free upgrade

Through a presentation by Direct, Nintendo revealed this Friday (15) a lot of news for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Switch’s exclusive game. On November 5th, the game will receive a major free update, in addition to a paid expansion called Happy Home Paradise. Check out the main details about the contents below.

Update 2.0

As speculated, the Blathers Museum will gain a new area: Brewster’s coffee shop. Inside, players can relax while having a coffee, alone or with friends. Residents can also randomly appear at the establishment (including Isabelle), and it will even be possible to use amiibos to summon specific characters for a coffee break.

Another new feature of the upcoming free update from Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the arrival of Kapp’n, who will do a kind of musical boat tour with the player. The character will take us to unknown islands, which may harbor unheard of resources and other secrets. These islands can also feature a random season of the year, allowing players to collect items that are not available in the main island’s current season.

The well-known Isle of Harv will be expanded and will be able to house well-known vendors, as well as other new characters. After the player donates some Bells (game currency) to the cause, the merchants will arrive at the place with their respective tents. Cyrus and Reese will customize items that cannot be changed normally on the crafting bench. Katrina promises to read the player’s fortunes, while Harriet will bring new hairstyles.

In the city hall area, it will be possible to participate in a stretching group with all residents. The activity will require players to use Joy-Con’s motion sensors to perform the exercises indicated on the screen.

Players will be able to perform a collective stretching moment on the island. (Image: Playback/Nintendo)

The Direct of New Horizons even revealed that the storage of items could be expanded to up to 5,000 spaces. Players will be able to purchase new licenses with Nook Miles, including the ability to cook — it will be possible to grow tomatoes, wheat, sugar cane, potatoes, carrots and other foods to combine them and create a variety of dishes. There will also be a building permit, which offers more customization options for the rooms and the exterior of the island, including an unprecedented variety of fences.

Nook Phone’s camera will receive a very welcome update that promises to improve your photos. Now, it will be possible to change the camera angle so that it is closer to the character you want to photograph.

It’s not over yet: the update will bring new reactions, items that can be redeemed by Nook Miles (including an ATM that can be placed anywhere on the island), 12 brand new songs from our eternal idol KK Slider, the new Island Life 101 app , exclusive furniture for Nook’s Cranny and more. It will also be possible to manufacture a new kit that will allow the player to permanently fix a simple ladder.

Finally, New Horizons will have the return of Gyroids, quirky decor items that appear frequently in franchise games. In New Horizons, they can be “grown” and will appear with different designs and sounds.

According to Nintendo, this will be the last major free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Released in March 2020, the game is Switch’s second most successful exclusive title, with more than 33 million units sold.

The first paid expansion of the game

Direct this Friday (15) also revealed the DLC paid Happy Home Paradise, which will take players to a vacation resort. There, you’ll receive orders from several customers, and you’ll have to build and decorate themed rooms for each of them. As requests arrive, new items are unlocked.

It will also be possible to decorate and build establishments such as a school, hospital and restaurant. Your designs can be shared with other players, and you can also check out the decorations of friends and others. By using amiibos, players will be able to invite specific customers to the resort.

After completing the job, you’ll earn an amount of Poki, the resort’s exclusive currency that can be exchanged for furniture items for your island.

Expansion Prices

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise can be purchased separately for $24.99 — the actual price has not yet been revealed by Nintendo. DLC pre-orders will be available from October 29th, with release scheduled for November 11th.

However, there is another way to guarantee access to content. The recently announced Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, which will feature classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, will also include Happy Home Paradise.

Those who choose to subscribe to the Switch Online additional package will have two plan options: the individual 12-month annual subscription, for R$ 262.99; or the annual family subscription, which allows the inclusion of up to eight Nintendo accounts, for R$421.99.