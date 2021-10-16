Anitta releases ‘Faking Love’ and says her international career ‘has already worked out’

posted on 10/15/2021 5:14 PM / updated on 10/15/2021 5:14 PM



(credit: Reproduction / Social networks)

Anitta feels fulfilled with her international career, despite knowing that there is still a way to go. In a press conference this Friday, 15, the singer spoke about the return to the musical style, with a more ‘melody’ touch, with the single Faking Love.

“Faking Love is a funk in the footsteps of when I started my career, a ‘fedoly’ funk, very pop. It’s as if I had started my music career again,” he says.

The feat’s single with American Saweetie was released on Thursday, the 14th, the same day Adele released her new work song. However, this did not intimidate the Brazilian.

“My music came in right after Adele and I thought it was great, it was a hell of a promotion after all. I’m not afraid of an artist, guys! Nobody is going to listen to the same artist 24 hours a day. You can hear me a little bit, so does she. We have different audiences and it’s okay. I don’t give back, “he said.

In this single, which is the third of the album, Anitta intends to present a little more of her own style to the Americans. “It’s homeopathic doses until I get to my real identity (about the return to funk with ‘Faking Love’). ‘Girl From Rio’ did very well on the radio, so it’s already possible to present something different. We thought it was. a good time to insert my culture now (in the US), that funk from the beginning of my career,” he said.

Anitta’s next song will be in English and will have no feat. “The idea is to have a lot of material in English for people to know me, to identify me as an artist”, he adds. In November and December, the singer intends to release more dance songs: “Guys, I’m going to dance a lot! I’m working out like crazy”, she jokes.

About her career in the United States, she admitted that she has invested more in English lyrics and that she considers herself a ‘newbie’. “It’s a total new beginning. The feeling is the same as the beginning of a career in Brazil. There are several troubles and we pretend that nothing happened, smile and that’s it. And that’s how I get to the places I arrived. Here I have to behave. as a beginner that I am. And for me it’s also important to know that I’m big in Brazil,” he reflects.

Asked what she wants most in relation to international success, the singer is emphatic: “It’s already worked for me. I can go to sleep now, take a vacation forever, which already worked. Even if I took an eternal vacation now, I would consider myself very victorious”.

Composed by Anitta, Saweetie, Andres Torres, Kaine, Mauricio Rengifo and Ryan Tedder, Faking Love mixes elements of Brazilian funk, pop and rap, with lyrics about the end of a relationship. The clip will be released this Friday, 15, at 4 pm, at the singer’s YouTube channel .

About life in the United States, Anitta told the press conference that she can go out and have fun with ease – something unthinkable in Brazil, according to her. The singer even suggested an upcoming season of the series about her life on Netflix, now, showing the backstage of life in North American territory.

“We’re already talking about next season, yes, I want to show my life here. Guys, here I go clubbing, I kiss a lot on the mouth, a lot! Here I go, it’s crazy! I get in the car of strange people, I talk a lot… . it would be wonderful for them to film this. In Brazil, I can’t do that,” he joked.

Anitta made a mystery about a song that will be released in January 2022, in Portuguese, and didn’t want to spoil it. “It’s going to be my great song, which I love a lot, in January. I’m even talking about the dates to force the label to release it and not come up with talk that it’s going to be postponed and such. I love it and I think it will be a hit,” he concluded. .