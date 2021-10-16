Anitta releases Faking Love video with Saweetie. Check out the video!

Anitta launches, this Friday, October 15th, the song faking love, with rapper Saweetie, another one of the Girl From Rio interpreter’s international project.

All in English, the track features American rapper Saweetie – known for her mega hit “Best Friend” with Doja Cat and for working with Little Mix in “Confetti” and with Black Eyed Peas in “Hit It”.

Composed by Anitta, Saweetie, Andres Torres, Kaine, Mauricio Rengifo and Ryan Tedder, the song mixes clapping, elements of Brazilian funk, pop and rap, with lyrics about the end of a relationship that won’t be much missed in the lives of those who sing .

Check out the clip!

“This song is one of the most fun on the album! I love the energy it has, the empowered lyrics with a mocking tone. Dear Saweetie was the partnership the song asked for. I really admire the powerful and self-possessed woman she is… it was the perfect match. Too happy to be able to show everyone “Faking Love,” said Anitta.

However, not everything turned out the way Anitta wanted, as the recording team was quite late and even missed a flight while preparing the video.

“It was unbearable, terrible, they delayed everything, I don’t know, they were in the mood for overtime. I had a flight the next day, they got delayed, I started to go crazy, giving my tantrums, the one you’ve seen in the series [da NetFlix]. When I arrived at the end, there was not enough scene, I missed my flight, I had to run away, that’s what it was”, he said, in a conversation with the journalists.

“It’s a good thing I had recorded the dance scenes before because I’ve seen them rolled up and I said ‘so record this dance scene soon’. My team was filming the screen, I was editing the clip through my cell phone screen, it was a stress. I took a new direction, then they wanted to charge me overtime, I got angry”, he added.

Faking Love is the third of the album “Girl From Rio” and she says she will release a song in Spanish in November, another in Portuguese in December.

DATA SHEET (MUSIC)

Composition: Andres Torres, Anitta, Kaine, Mauricio Rengifo, Ryan Tedder, Saweetie

Engineer (Mixing): Bryce Bordone

Master: Chris Gehringer

Mixer: Serban Ghenea

Production (Vocal): Kuk Harrell

Production: Andres Torres, Mauricio Rengifo, Ryan Tedder

Production (Vocal): Suga Wuga Music Inc.

LETTER

ANITTA “FAKING LOVE”

You tell me you’re leaving today

You’re packing your bags up for good

I’m not gonna stand in your way

Baby I’d cry if I could, but

I keep faking love, I keep faking love with you

I been faking love, I been faking love, it’s true

Now we break up, now we break up, boo hoo

But I been faking love, I been faking love with you

boy bye

Thought I was a fool, nice try

Need an invoice for my time

You done kill my vibe

Thinkin I’m a ride or die

Matter fact click clack bye

They know why, aint no one surprised I’m in these streets

let me live my life

Throw a party when you leave, leave, leave

Hey Anitta, we’re the divas

With a 401k in Ibiza

And she’s pretty

i wanna meet her

“Can you balance work and please like the pound”

Im in Ipanema with a couple bad bits

Tanning topless and we taking mad pictures

Fragile ego, no you gotta gas ni**as

Faking love I need something that’s real

Feel like im running out of ways to say

That I aint feeling any kind of way

about you

Keep getting caught up when your hands on me

Like ooh I want it, I got it, I aint sorry but I got it

All I’m needing all I need

I’ll be leaving I’ll be gone

Do as I please baby it’s too easy to let you go

Only

I keep faking love, I keep faking love with you

I been faking love, I been faking love, it’s true

Now we break up, now we break up, boo hoo

But I’ve been faking love, I’ve been faking love with you

I’ve been faking love with you

I keep faking love, I keep faking love with you

I been faking love, I been faking love, it’s true

Now we break up, now we break up, boo hoo

But I’ve been faking love, I’ve been faking love with you

