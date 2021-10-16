Another chicken flight: Itaú Unibanco projects that the economy will grow 0.5% in 2022

× Photo: Solange Macedo/Itaú/Disclosure

The largest private bank in the country, Itaú Unibanco estimates that the Brazilian economy will register a timid growth of 0.5% in 2022. According to the chief economist at the financial institution, Mario Mesquita (photo), the slowdown in activity will be strong in the next year.

In a report to clients, Mesquita that industrial production and retail sales surprised negatively in August, indicating that the goods sector has already started to slow down.

“Demand for industrial goods (according to the FGV survey) remains above the level of industrial production, but showed signs of deceleration at the margin. In retail sales, the decline in income-sensitive segments was more pronounced than the decline in credit-sensitive segments. This points to negative effects of inflation on real income. Going forward, we believe that credit-sensitive segments should retreat amid rising interest rates and a slowdown in credit”, he stated.

In the economist’s accounts, the GDP for the third quarter of 2021 will increase by 0.4%. He revised the forecast for economic growth throughout the year from 5.3% to 5%.

“We continue to project a slowdown in GDP growth of 0.5% in 2022. Interest rate hikes should still impact credit and the goods sector. The slowdown in the global economy with a drop in the price of some commodities and the end of the push to reopen services are additional factors for the expected slowdown. The first quarter of 2022 is expected to benefit from the expected growth of the agricultural harvest (mainly corn and soybeans), but we project a modest decline in GDP in subsequent quarters”, he stated.