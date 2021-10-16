Anvisa authorizes the use of melatonin as a food supplement for adults

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released the use of the substance melatonin for the formulation of food supplements. But the authorization is valid exclusively for people aged 19 or over and for a maximum consumption of 0.21 mg per day.

The decision was taken by the board of directors of Anvisa on Thursday (14) and disclosed this Friday (15).

Melatonin supplements can be sold without a prescription, but the warning that the product should not be consumed by pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and people involved in activities that require constant attention will be mandatory.

People with illnesses or who use other medications should consult their doctor before consuming the substance.

Another 40 new constituents of food supplements were also authorized, such as the eggshell membrane as a source of hyaluronic acid, glycosaminoglycans and collagen, orange extract as a source of anthocyanins, an isolated microorganism that can help in the immune response of the elderly to the vaccine against influenza and a protease enzyme that can aid in the digestion of gluten.

What are Melatonin and Food Supplements

Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally in the human brain, which helps with the biological clock. The substance can be found in small concentrations in foods such as strawberry, cherry, grape, banana, pineapple, orange, papaya, mango, tomato, olive, cereal, wine, meat and cow’s milk.

Furthermore, melatonin can also be produced synthetically.

The substance is used in several countries as a food supplement and as a medicine.

Food supplements are the category of products designed to complement the diet of healthy people with substances present in food, including nutrients and bioactive substances, a group which includes melatonin.

(Published by Wellington Ramalhoso)