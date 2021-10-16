Apple starts pre-sales of iPhone 13 in Brazil for up to R$ 15.5 thousand; see comparison – Link

iPhone 13 was announced in September

Apple announced this Friday, 15, the beginning of pre-sale of the iPhone 13 in Brazil. The models launched in 2021 — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — were presented to the public in September and landed in the country with prices starting at R$ 6,600 and reaching up to R$ 15 .5 thousand per device.

With the status of the most expensive iPhone in the world, the device in Brazil can now be booked on the Apple website, which signals the official start of sales on October 22nd. Until then, users who want to guarantee one of the four models launched this year can buy the device, but with an estimated delivery date only in the last week of the month.

Among the four versions, the lowest price of the 2021 collection is the iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB of storage, for R$ 6,600. The version in traditional size, also 128GB, costs R$ 7.6 thousand. In Pro versions, the model with the same storage costs R$ 9,500 and the Pro Max is on sale for R$ 10,500 in the most basic version.

The device, unveiled at an event at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., showed few changes from the previous version, but brought an already-awaited update for users who want to embark on the gaming world with the device: the Pro and Pro Max versions. has up to 1TB of memory. The screen also received adjustments already seen in the market and now has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Overall, the iPhone 13 features the same square-edged, flat-edged design as its predecessor, inspired by the classic iPhone 4 (2010). Also, the same set of lenses: wide-angle, angular and telephoto (this is only on the Pro models), without big leaps in the quality of a system recognized for presenting good results.

See the comparison between Apple devices available in Brazil: