Apple starts selling Watch Series 7 and iPad 9th generation in Brazil; see prices

Apple announced this Friday (15) the beginning of pre-sales in Brazil of the new line of iPhone 13 Series, devices that arrive as the flagship of the apple for this and the next year. In addition to the new generation of iPhone, Apple also brought to the Brazilian market other products that were also announced by the company last month, including the Apple Watch Series 7 — which for now is being sold only in the GPS + LTE version — and the new iPads, including standard and mini models.





Unlike the iPhone 13, the availability of both the new line of tablets and the smart watch is not scheduled for next Friday (22), and it is possible to purchase the products through the brand’s store, however it is expected to take until the devices reach the retail.

New iPads

As you may have seen, the Cupertino giant unveiled the new generation of the tablet in different versions of connectivity and storage, in addition to the mini model that arrives with the intention of pleasing users of the brand who are looking for a notebook aimed at productivity, but smaller. On all models you can add additional features, such as the Apple Pencil accessory, protective covers or extended stand, for example. Table of Contents iPad 9th generation:

Milanese style bracelet: iPad 9th generation: 64GB Wi-Fi iPad: $3,999;

256GB Wi-Fi iPad: R$5,599;

64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad: R$5,499;

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad: R$7,099. iPad Mini: 64GB Mini Wi-Fi Pad: R$6,199;

256GB iPad mini Wi-Fi: R$7,799;

64GB iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular: R$7,799;

256GB iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular: R$9,399.

Apple Watch Series 7

Like its predecessors, the Watch Series 7 is available in various color and size options, features that directly influence the price of the accessory, with eleven options for cases and bracelets being offered in 41 mm or 45 mm versions. It should also be noted that the type of connectivity may vary in the value of the product, being from R$5,299 for the GPS-only version and R$5,649 for LTE connection — compatible with Claro and Tim operators — on models with sports bracelet. Sports bracelet: Midnight box;

Aluminum star box;

Green aluminum box;

Blue aluminum case;

Aluminum RED (PRODUCT) box;

Stainless steel silver case;

Graphite stainless steel case. Milanese style bracelet: Stainless steel gold case: from R$9,099;

Graphite stainless steel case: from 9,099.

