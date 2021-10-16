Appointed as the pivot of deaths in Paraguay, she leads a luxury life on the border with Brazil

Paraguayan Mirna Keldryn Romero, 22, was caught by the country’s police inside the cell of a drug dealer suspected of having ordered the death of four people last Saturday, including two Brazilians, on the border with the country. One of the hypotheses for the slaughter is a crime of passion and Mirna would be the pivot. The information is from O Globo.

With the escalation of crimes on the border, Brazil and Paraguay organize themselves into a task force to fight crimes. Since Friday (8), eight people have been murdered. Another possibility for the crimes is the dispute between rival gangs.

Mirna lives a life of luxury in Pedro Juan Caballero, capital of the Department of Amambay. On social networks, she posts photos with her family and at big parties, as well as poolside clicks. The young woman is the daughter of Oscar Romero, the city’s Health and Hygiene secretary. “Shielded, loved and pampered”, describes itself.

Romero was once city intendant – equivalent to the mayor. He has already been the target of accusations of enrichment with overpriced works in Pedro Juan. The current mayor of the city, José Carlos Acevedo, also has complaints for the same reason.

Acevedo’s daughter, Haylée Carolina Aceevedo, 21, was killed on the 9th when she left a nightclub – the car was hit by several gunshots just one day after her father’s re-election.

The suspicion is that the target of the bandits was Osmar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 32, known as Bebeto, investigated for drug trafficking and suspected of being linked to a São Paulo faction. Two Brazilian women who were studying Medicine in Paraguay were in the car and also died – Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 22, and Jamily Borges Oliveira, 18.

The police do not establish a relationship between the two episodes of violence.

hidden in cell

Mirna was found in a cell at the Pedro Juan Regional Penitentiary during an inspection. She was company with Faustino Román Aguayo Cabañas, her boyfriend, accused of trafficking 3 tons of drugs.

The “VIP cell” had a TV, box bed and built-in cabinets. The police suspect that Cabañas has ordered the murder of Bebeto out of jealousy – the rival had already been a boyfriend Mirna.

(Photo: Reproduction)

In Mirna’s networks, her current boyfriend appears only in her Instagram profile picture. Before, she was married to a former federal agent. The husband was executed in December of last year, 1 year after the wedding.

A friend of Mirna’s, hairstylist Emilio Villalba, was arrested on Thursday (14) for further clarification. The police discovered that he called Bebeto just before the group left the club and fell into an ambush.

Intendant Acevedo and Secretary Romero did not comment on the suspicions.