Arboleda returns to São Paulo to start in Majestoso and tries to put doubts in Ceni’s mind | São Paulo

São Paulo has bad news and good news for the derby against Corinthians, next Monday, at 20:00, at Morumbi, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The bad news is that Miranda, one of the leaders of the squad, received the third yellow card last Thursday, against Ceará, and will not be available for the classic.

The good thing is that the defensive system shouldn’t lose too much strength for the Majestic. That’s because Arboleda returns from the Ecuadorian team after the World Cup qualifiers and will reinforce the team.

Arboleda will have his first opportunity with Rogério Ceni. In 2017, the defender almost didn’t work with the coach. The Ecuadorian was announced on June 26 of that year, while Ceni was fired the following week, on July 3rd.

1 of 2 Arboleda made progress in his recovery and worked with physical preparation — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Arboleda made progress in his recovery and worked with physical preparation — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

And this chance to work with Rogério Ceni can generate a big question mark in the head of the coach.

Adept at the system with four defenders, Ceni will have to choose two of the three defenders on the rise at the moment (Arboleda, Miranda and Léo) for the vacancies he will have in his formation.

For the derby against Corinthians this will not be a problem, as Miranda is suspended. For the Brasileirão sequel, however, one of them should lose space.

Ceni’s decision will not be the simplest. Although the team is doing poorly in the Brasileirão table, with 31 points and 13th place, the names of the defense have been more constant this season.

See Rogério Ceni’s press conference, from São Paulo, after the tie with Ceará

Léo was consolidated in the defense due to the quality of the ball’s output and the disarms performed.

Miranda, in turn, is the captain. In addition to all the experience, he played alongside Rogério Ceni when the coach was still a goalkeeper. The defender must be Ceni’s lead on the field.

For now, Arboleda should run out of this fight, but the derby against Corinthians is the key for the player to show the commander that he can be the solution for a São Paulo that fluctuates.