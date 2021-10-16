Archaeologists find skeleton of ‘fugitive’ in Italian city; see | World

reproduction Archaeologists find skeleton of ‘fugitive’ in Italian city; Look

Italian archaeologists have uncovered the partially mutilated skeleton of a man trying to escape the devastating eruption of the volcano Vesuvius in 79 CE

The remains were found at the archaeological site of Herculaneum, an ancient Roman city that, like its more famous neighbor Pompeii, was completely destroyed by the fury of Vesuvius.

“It’s a finding we’ve been waiting for a lot,” said Herculano park director Francesco Sirano in an interview with ANSA. According to him, the discovery could shed new light on the last moments of life in the old city.

The partially mutilated skeleton was of a man between 40 and 45 years old who was caught in the avalanche of fire and gas a few meters from the sea, which could have represented his salvation. “The sensational discovery of the remains of a fugitive in Herculano is wonderful news,” celebrated the Italian Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini.

“The fascinating hypotheses surrounding the mystery surrounding the death of this victim are now in the hands of scholars,” he added.

Excavations at Herculano were paralyzed for almost 30 years, but have recently resumed, especially in the area of ​​the city’s old beach, which was buried at a depth of four meters.

escape

The remains were found at the base of a stone wall that delimits the ancient edge of Herculaneum.

The skeleton had its head facing the sea and was surrounded by pieces of charred wood, including a roof beam that might have hit the skull. Bones have a reddish color.

“It’s a mark left by the victim’s blood,” Sirano explained, adding that this was a result of the particular combustion process caused in Herculaneum by the stream of magma, ash and gas expelled by Vesuvius.

“The last moments here were instantaneous, but terrible. It was 1:00 in the morning when the pyroclastic flow reached the city with a temperature between 300 and 400ºC, although some studies speak of 500 to 700ºC,” he declared.

According to the archaeologist, this burning cloud headed towards the sea at 100 kilometers per hour and was so dense that it had practically no oxygen. Within minutes, this material engulfed the upper part of the city and mowed down people and animals with a heat so great that it caused the bodies to evaporate.

The man whose skeleton was now discovered was not hiding with the others in the fishermen’s sheds on the shore. “Maybe it was a rescuer,” Sirano wondered. By this hypothesis, he would be a military man who might be preparing a boat to take a first group of individuals to the high seas.

“Or maybe it was a fugitive who had moved away from the group to try to reach the sea,” added the archaeologist. The skeleton will be removed with the help of metal blades along with a portion of the rock in which it is embedded, and the excavation will proceed in the laboratory.