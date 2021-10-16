Arcrebiano regrets not having received praise from Victor

This afternoon, on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the peões recorded the program “Hora do Faro” with the participation of Victor Pecoraro, who was eliminated last night. Arcrebiano was not happy with the attitudes of the former pawn, who only pointed out flaws in him during the dynamics, and vented with Erasmo.

Bil was called a fake, dishonest, cheater, hypocrite, liar, ungrateful, and traitor by Victor on the show.

He gave those signs there and I thought it was bad for him to give me all those signs and give me a quality. Because it’s a guy here that I gave myself away, I let him make money in that [dinâmica], there were situations where I told him: ‘I’ll help you out there.’ […] What he did was really bad. I didn’t want to expose further, but I was very upset with the situation. Seven little signs like that, and not seeing our qualities and what I did for him in here. arcrebian

At the beginning of the conversation, Erasmo reprimanded Bil for having agreed that he would play together with Victor and, in the field formation, for having immunized Dynho Alves.

“I was upset because when I take someone’s hand and say that I’m with you until the end, brother, I’m with you. […] I was disappointed. […] I even took a step away from you,” lamented the fitness influencer.

Arcrebiano said that he regretted his choice, but that he didn’t do it on purpose, but that he made a mistake in his game reading.

“You may have regretted it, but the thing I say about having got it wrong is that if you combine a stop with a person, you shake hands… A man’s word is a man’s word,” said Erasmus.

Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband pointed out that, when making a pact with another participant, it is important to keep a “steady edge”. Bil said it’s a “steady edge” but that he’s on a game. Erasmus disagreed and stated that it is important to act this way whether in a game or not.

Both, however, agreed that Victor may have been eliminated for “playing too much” with other participants

“Maybe my reading was right because if I hadn’t saved Dynho, he would have gone [para a roça] and would have maybe left. I maybe I would be being influenced by Victor and playing with everyone in the house and leaving me to one side. Because just saving there is not important, I’m seeing the macro view of the whole game,” concluded Bil.

