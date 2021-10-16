Arthur Cabral says that Neymar is an ‘expensive player’ in the video game and starts out laughing in a trot of the Seleção – Play

the passage of Arthur Cabral at Brazilian Team came to an end with the last game of FIFA October date, at rout of Brazil against Uruguay, last Thursday (15). Without minutes in the field, the top scorer of Basel-SUI was a reserve against Venezuela, but was left out of the coach’s list tit Against the Colombia and the Olympic Celestial.

Newcomer to the main team of Brazil, the striker, ex-Ceará and Palmeiras, had to go through the famous prank call of the players. When he climbed into the chair and won the CBFTV microphone, Arthur Cabral thanked the players, technical committee and staff of the Brazilian team for the reception, sang the song “Pé na reed”, by Diogo Nogueira, in addition to playing with Neymar, when he said that the attacker is “expensive and cannot invest” in the video game.

Arthur Cabral Basel Striker “I’m Arthur Cabral, Basel player, I’m 23 years old and I’m from Campina Grande, Paraíba. I want to first thank God, of course, for being here and having this opportunity. Thank the entire committee, the staff and the players for having received me very well. I feel very privileged to share the day to day with you. […] Many of you, two weeks ago, I only saw through the video game. Emerson, Militão, Vini Jr., Royal too… there are guys who are very expensive. The “Ney” is very expensive, you can’t invest.”

Strikers Antony, from Ajax, and Raphinha, Leeds United, also called up for the first time to defend the Brazilian team, took part in the trot.

Arthur Cabral’s Phase

Top scorer for Basel-SUI and Europe in the 2021-2022 season, with 20 goals in 17 matches, Arthur Cabral was called up by Tite to replace Matheus Cunha, who was cut out of the relationship after a muscle injury in his left thigh.

The striker, ex-Ceará and Palmeiras, is experiencing his best phase in Europe. The 20 goals scored in 17 matches equaled the best performance with the shirt of the Basel team, in the 2020-2021 season, when he scored 20 goals in 36 matches. However, this time with 20 games less.

Despite the good moment with the Swiss team, the striker was not used by coach Tite in the triple round of the month of October. Arthur Cabral was even listed once, against Venezuela, but he didn’t get a minute. Against Colombia and Uruguay, the shirt 10 of Basel did not figure in the list.