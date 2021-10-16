Arthur Picoli vents after threats and deletes social network: ‘Stop’

27-year-old Arthur Picoli, physical instructor and former “BBB” participant, has deleted his profile with more than 780,000 Twitter followers due to the threats he has been facing.

Before deactivating his account on the social network, the capixaba had a vengeance and asked him to either “do soon” what they say they will do with him – threats – or stop harassing him.

“Either get it over with and do what you’re talking about or please stop, for my family,” wrote Picoli, who has seen threats against him intensify after rumors that he would be in a new relationship.

The threats to Arthur Picoli were allegedly made by alleged fans of the actress Carla Diaz, with whom the physical instructor lived a short and troubled relationship within “BBB 21”, on TV Globo.

This was not the first time the ex-BBB exposed the threats he has been facing on the internet. Shortly after the end of the reality show, he spoke about the hatred directed at him on the web, and said he believed “this is already pushing the envelope and getting annoyed”.

“Guys lose track of things, people are sick, it’s good. That, for me, is a disease and putting my family in the middle is not cool,” said the famous man at the time.

On Instagram, a platform on which he accumulates just over 4.9 million followers, Arthur Picoli continues with his active profile.