Assaí buys 71 Extra Hiper stores for R$5.2 billion; three stores in SG and Niterói will be affected

Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) announced on Thursday (14) the sale of 71 commercial points of the Extra Hiper brand to the wholesaler network Assaí. With the operation, the hypermarket model will no longer operate in Brazil.

According to the statement, the transaction is valued at R$5.2 billion, of which R$4 billion will be paid by Assaí in installments, between December this year and January 2024. The remaining amount, R$1.2 billion, will be paid to Grupo Pão de Açúcar by a real estate fund guaranteed by Assaí.

“The Extra Hiper banner will be discontinued and the stores not covered by the transaction will be converted into formats with greater potential for profitability,” informed GPA.

According to the group, the commercial points sold represent 70% of Extra Hiper stores in the country. Regarding the other 32 stores that were left out of the operation, GPA informed that 28 will be converted into Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra brands, and 4 will be closed.

The CEO of GPA, Jorge Faiçal, said that the exit from the hypermarket segment aims to intensify the focus and accelerate the expansion of the company’s higher profitability businesses “through the premium and proximity segments”, through the Pão de banners Sugar, Minuto and Extra Market.

The president of Assaí, Belmiro Gomes, said that the company saw a unique opportunity to promote an expansion with the acquisition of Extra Hiper stores at a time when the cash-and-carry sector is in a rush to open stores.

“This movement had two events this year that changed the geography of the market: the first was the acquisition of the BIG group by Atacadão, Assaí’s main competitor and industry leader,” said Gomes in a conference call with analysts. “There was in our view a distance that we needed to seek a way to accelerate our expansion in a profitable way,” added the Executive.

In the municipality of São Gonçalo, the Extra Hiper banner has three stores: in the Alcântara, Centro and Boa Vista neighborhoods, the latter located inside São Gonçalo Shopping. In Niterói, the network has only one unit, located in the Center. Asked by SÃO GONÇALO, GPA and the Assaí chain informed that they should publish the list of units sold, closed and converted soon. “GPA and Assaí are going to disclose the list of stores involved in a new opportunity, as soon as this information is made available to the market”, says the note.