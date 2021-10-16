At Hora do Faro, Victor Pecoraro compares Bil Araújo to Judas

Victor Pecoraro stepped onto the stage at Hora do Faro determined not to keep secrets. Hurt with Bil Araújo, who failed to immunize him during the formation of the last farm in A Fazenda 13, the actor did not spare adjectives to qualify the ex-BBB. All negative! In his opinion, Acrebiano is false, cheating, dishonest, hypocritical, liar, ungrateful and traitor. Asked if he had any advice to give Bil, he replied: “Never participate in a reality show again”.

There were also criticisms for Solange Gomes. In the evaluation of the fourth eliminated from the rural reality of Record TV, the ex-Gugu bath is fake, silly and plant. As if the flaws were few, Victor hand-wrote one more plaque, just to be sure to say that he thinks Solange is inconsistent.

The now ex-pawn also expressed annoyance at participants who haven’t appeared in the game. He stated that he does not know what Marina Ferrari is doing in the reality show. And he was acid when he gave his opinion about Sthe Matos: “able to win the program and, on the day, people realize that she is at the Farm”.

Tati Quebra Barraco also had the performance analyzed by the eliminated of the week. Victor said he thought the singer was one of the favorites to win the show and said he had tried to get closer to her. But he said that, with the coexistence, he started to fear the funkeira when he realized that Tati is not a light person, she screams a lot and has no charisma.

Despite considering Tiago Piquilo one of the plants of the season, the actor praised the countryman and said he is honest and true. Mileide Mihaile was appointed by Victor as a friend.

Victor confesses: “I lied 50% of the time!”

If there were any criticisms of the game’s opponents, there was also room for a revelation: Victor confessed that he lied on the program when he said he had problems with his spine. “Rico was right. I invented all the pains”, he said.

The former pawn also stated that he only accepted to participate in the reality show because he was in need of money, and revealed that he was very financially affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor analyzed the controversial episode in which he bathed Rico Melquiades with yogurt and confided that the gesture was strategic. Victor said he realized that Rico was the absolute protagonist of the season, and appealed to the slapstick scene to try to appear more in the game. The actor also stated that he supports Rico and believes that the comedian has great chances of winning the dispute for R$ 1.5 million, especially if he is more careful with what he says.

The painting A Fazenda: Last Chance will air on Sunday (17/10), at Hora do Faro.

