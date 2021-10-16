Atlético-MG expresses its repudiation of the declarations of Flamengo directors

Atlético-MG published a repudiation note about the recent speeches by Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches, vice president of Flamengo. In the publication, the club says that the words used in a ‘disguised and cunning’ way by the professional are just guesses.

“Clube Atlético Mineiro expresses its repudiation of the repeated statements by directors and leaders of Flamengo, such as the one made today by the general and legal vice president Rodrigo Dunshee, on his Twitter account,” said part of the note, which continued:

“In it, in a covert and cunning way, he says that Galo’s managers tried to invade the VAR’s room (in the Atlético x Santos game, on the 13th, at Mineirão), and asks for punishments to the Club and the managers (whom he calls aggressors), in the face of this assumption.”

Still on the subject, Atlético emphasized that there was no attempt to invade the VAR room by Rodrigo Caetano and no other director: “There was no attempt to invade the room by Rodrigo Caetano, by the director of Futebol do Galo. VAR, nor any other member of our team. The statements are untrue and their authors will answer for their actions, in due time.”

Finally, the Minas Gerais club said it will act firmly against anyone who makes malicious statements with the intention of harming the team’s performance: “The time for off-field maneuvers and favoritism is over! At least, that’s what is expected.”

understand the controversy

This morning (15), Rodrigo Dunshee went to a social network and said he would await decision from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) on what was reported in the summary of the match between Atlético-MG and Santos, last Wednesday.

In the document, referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior pointed out that Rodrigo Caetano, football director at Atlético-MG, “delivered kicks and punches at the door of the VAR room and uttered the following words in an offensive and rude manner: ‘You thieves, stop stealing ‘”.

“When the host club does not provide security for the arbitration work, when they invade or try to invade the room where video arbitration is practiced, the consequence can only be one: loss of field command and severe punishment of invaders/aggressors. wait for the STJD”, published the leader of Flamengo.

Former president of Galo, Sergio Sette Camara responded to the post classifying Flamengo as “the club most helped in all times by refereeing”.

“Said the representative of the club most helped by the Brazilian referees of all times, whose arrogance does not allow him to see anything beyond his own navel!”