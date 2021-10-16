Atlético-MG publishes a note of repudiation about Flamengo’s manager’s criticism: “The time for maneuvers is over” | athletic-mg

1 of 4 Atlético-MG flag in Mineirão, against River Plate — Photo: Conmebol Flag of Atlético-MG in Mineirão, against River Plate — Photo: Conmebol

In the summary of the match, referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior wrote that, at 41 minutes of the 1st half, the football director in Alvinegro, Rodrigo Caetano, would have delivered “kicks and punches at the door of the VOR room” (video operation room, the acronym in English) and used the following words: “You thieves, stop stealing, we will not accept this”.

At a press conference this Thursday, Caetano admitted the revolt for the unmarked penalty over Zaracho, in the first half, but denied that he had left for the VAR’s aggression. “Far from what was reported in the docket and we will challenge it,” he stated.

This Friday morning, Dunshee used his Twitter account to ask for “the Rooster’s loss of field command and severe punishment of invaders/aggressors” for the episode reported in the docket.

“When the host club does not provide security for the arbitration work, when they invade or try to invade the room where video arbitration is practiced, the consequence can only be one: loss of field command and severe punishment of invaders/aggressors. wait for the STJD,” he wrote.

2 of 4 Rodrigo Dunshee Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Baltar Rodrigo Dunshee Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Baltar

In the statement published by Atlético, this Friday, the club states that the red-black director’s statement was made in a “disguised and cunning way”, with the sole intention of harming the team’s good sporting performance.

“It is necessary that there is responsibility and common sense in the manifestations of leaders, so that a climate of belligerence and unfounded accusations is not installed”, said Galo.

“The time for off-field maneuvers and favors is over! At least, that’s what’s expected!”

3 of 4 Nacho Fernández celebrates Atlético-MG’s goal over Santos — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Nacho Fernández celebrates Atlético-MG’s goal over Santos — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Galo and Flamengo are the main competitors for the title of the Brazilian Championship. Atlético leads the competition with 56 points, 11 more than Flamengo, vice-leader, with 45. The Cariocas, however, have two games less.

See Rooster’s note in full

“Clube Atlético Mineiro expresses its repudiation of the repeated declarations by directors and leaders of Flamengo, such as the one made today by the general and legal vice president Rodrigo Dunshee, on his Twitter account.

In it, in a covert and cunning way, he says that Rooster managers tried to invade the VAR room (in the Atlético x Santos game, on the 13th, at Mineirão), and asks for punishments to the Club and the managers (whom he calls aggressors ), given this assumption.

It is necessary that there be responsibility and common sense in the manifestations of leaders, so that a climate of belligerence and unfounded accusations does not take place.

There was no attempt to invade the VAR’s office by Rodrigo Caetano, the director of Futebol do Galo, nor any other member of our team. The statements are lies and their authors will answer for their actions, in due time.

Atlético will act firmly against anyone who makes malicious statements, and which only serve to harm the good sporting performance of the Rooster.

The time for off-field maneuvers and favors is over!

At least that’s what’s expected!”

See Dunshee’s declaration