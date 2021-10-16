Atlético-MG refutes statements by a Flamengo manager who asked the Minas Gerais club to be punished

Atlético-MG published a note repudiating statements by the general and legal vice president of Flamengo, Rodrigo Dunshee, in which the rubro-negro leader asked the STJD to punish the alvinegro team for an alleged attempt to invade the VAR’s cabin in the game against Santos, last Wednesday, and still the anger of the athletic officials against the referees of the match.

The referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior he wrote in the game’s summary that, at 41 minutes of the 1st half, the football director in Alvinegro, Rodrigo Caetano, would have “kicked and punched the door of the VOR room” (video operation room) and used the following words: “You thieves, stop stealing, we will not accept this”.

+ See the Brasileirão table and simulate the results of the games

Caetano spoke of the revolt with the unmarked penalty in Zaracho, but denied that he would have tried to attack the members of the VAR.

The leader of Flamengo posted on his Twitter account asking the STJD to punish the Minas Gerais team with “the loss of field command and severe punishment of the invaders/aggressors” for the alleged act reported in the summary.

– When the host club does not provide security for the arbitration work, when they invade or try to invade the room where video arbitration is practiced, the consequence can only be one: loss of field command and severe punishment of invaders/aggressors. Let’s wait for the STJD – wrote Rodrigo Dunshee.

Atlético, who posted the note on Friday, 15, states that the red-black leader’s statement was made in a “disguised and cunning way”, with the intention of harming the Rooster.

– There must be responsibility and common sense in the manifestations of leaders, so that a climate of belligerence and unfounded accusations does not take place (…) The time for off-field maneuvers and favoritism is over! At least that’s what is expected! – says part of the alvinegra note.

Atlético-MG and Flamengo are the main competitors for the title of the Brazilian Championship at the moment, with alvinegro having an advantage of 11 points over Fla (56 x 45). The Rio club has two games in hand.

See Rooster’s note in full

​

“Clube Atlético Mineiro expresses its repudiation of the repeated declarations by directors and leaders of Flamengo, such as the one made today by the general and legal vice president Rodrigo Dunshee, on his Twitter account.

In it, in a covert and cunning way, he says that Rooster managers tried to invade the VAR room (in the Atlético x Santos game, on the 13th, at Mineirão), and asks for punishments to the Club and the managers (whom he calls aggressors ), given this assumption.

It is necessary that there be responsibility and common sense in the manifestations of leaders, so that a climate of belligerence and unfounded accusations does not take place.

There was no attempt to invade the VAR’s office by Rodrigo Caetano, the director of Futebol do Galo, nor any other member of our team. The statements are lies and their authors will answer for their actions, in due time.

Atlético will act firmly against anyone who makes malicious statements, and which only serve to harm the good sporting performance of the Rooster.

The time for off-field maneuvers and favors is over!

At least that’s what’s expected!”