Attacker in Norway sent to medical center detention

Kongsberg, Norway, 15 Oct 2021 (AFP) – A court on Friday ordered preventive detention at a medical center for the perpetrator of the bow and arrow massacre in Norway, which left five dead, while questions about your state of mental health.

Espen Andersen Bråthen will be held for four weeks in total isolation in a medical center, Judge Ann Mikalsen decided.

Authorities express doubts about the psychiatric situation, and as a consequence of the criminal responsibility, of the 37-year-old Dane, suspected of radical Islamist who admitted to having murdered five people – in addition to leaving three other wounds – on Wednesday in Kongsberg, city of southeast of Norway.

“He was handed over to medical services on Thursday night, after an assessment of his health status,” the prosecutor in charge of the case, Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen, told AFP.

On Thursday, Bråthen began a psychiatric evaluation. The findings should only be released after several months.

“This indicates that not everything is in the right place in his head,” the Dane’s lawyer, Fredrik Neumann, told VG newspaper. “A full judicial review will clarify the situation,” he added.

Norwegian authorities have said Wednesday’s attack bears the mark of a “terrorist act”, but they also do not rule out the possibility that it was committed by someone with mental disorders.

“There is no doubt that the act itself presents evidence that suggests it may be a terrorist act, but it is now important that the investigation proceeds and that the suspect’s motives be clarified,” the Security Service commander said on Thursday. Norwegian (PST), Hans Sverre Sjøvold.

“He’s a person who comes and goes in the health system for some time,” added Sjøvold.

– Heartbroken neighbors -Waited in the past for suspected radicalization, Bråthen, a convert to Islam a few years ago, admitted during interrogation that he committed the attack, carried out with a bow and arrows.

“He told us why he did it, but we can’t tell the public anything about his motivations at the moment,” the prosecutor told AFP on Thursday.

The accused was in the group of people “registered” by the PST, but at the moment little information on the matter was released.

“There were fears related to a radicalization of the individual, which led the authorities to watch him,” said agent Ole Bredrup Saeverud, explaining that the suspicions were registered in 2020 and before.

According to Norwegian press reports, Bråthen had already been the subject of two convictions: a ban last year on visiting two relatives after he threatened to kill one of them and for a theft and purchase of hashish in 2012.

Several media outlets also released a 2017 video in which he pronounces his Muslim faith and makes “admonitions”.

Bråthen, who likely acted alone, according to police, killed four women and a man aged between 50 and 70 at various points in Kongsberg, a small town of 25,000 people 80 kilometers west of Oslo.

The new Norwegian prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, is expected to visit the small town, which has been shaken, this Friday. Residents placed flowers and candles in the streets in honor of the victims.

“I am totally heartbroken. I will never get over it,” Svein Westad, a 75-year-old retiree, told AFP as he walked down the street where two neighbors were murdered.

“They should have captured him immediately,” he added, referring to the police, who were criticized for taking more than 30 minutes to arrest the assailant.

A neighbor who requested anonymity described the Dane as a somber person. “No smile, no expression on his face. He just kept looking,” he said. “And always alone.”

Norwegian authorities have managed to thwart several Islamist bombing plans in recent years.

But two far-right attacks in the last decade have shaken the country.

On July 22, 2011, extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people by detonating a bomb outside the seat of government in Oslo, before opening fire at a Labor Party youth camp on the island of Utøya.

In August 2019, Philip Manshaus shot a mosque on the outskirts of Oslo, before being surrendered by the crowd. The attack left no serious injuries. Before the attack, Manshaus murdered his Asian-born adopted sister on a racist basis.