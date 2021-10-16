Batman Ri arrives in new comic and in-game skin

Following the Batman/Fortnite: Ground Zero series, Epic Games today announced (15th) the new edition of the independent comic book Batman/Fortnite: Foundation which will be available in print at comic book stores starting October 26th.

Here is the main cover of the comic:

Image: Disclosure/EpicGames

Like the Batman/Fortnite: Ground Zero comic, Batman/Fortnite: Foundation includes a redeemable code for a DC-themed digital Fortnite bonus item inspired by the comic book events.

Image: Disclosure/EpicGames

Straight from the Dark Multiverse Set, the Batman Que Laughs! It also arrives as part of the Set, and the code additionally unlocks the Robin’s Perch Back Attachment and the Dark Days Charging Screen.

Image: Disclosure/EpicGames

Don’t plan on buying the comics now, but still want the Costume? The Laughing Batman Costume and Robin’s Perch Back Accessory, as well as the Dark Multiverse Set’s Pickaxe and Hang-glider, will be in the Fortnite Item Store starting October 26 at 9:00 pm Brasilia time).

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol