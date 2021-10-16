Before meeting Milan, Evanilson scores twice for Porto in the Portuguese Cup | portuguese football

Porto took the field this Friday, for the Cup of Portugal, and thrashed Sintrense by 5 to 0, without difficulties. One of the highlights of the game was the Brazilian Evanilson, who started among the starters and scored two goals in the match. Portuguese Sergio Oliveira also scored twice, as well as Spanish striker Toni Martinez, who closed the scoring.

With the result, Porto advances to the fourth stage of the competition and now returns to the attention for the game against Milan, for the third round of the Champions League group stage, next Tuesday, at 16:00 (GMT). Evanilson commented on the goals scored and the importance of the match for the season’s sequel.

– I am very happy to be able to score those goals and, above all, help Porto to win the victory and this classification. The elastic result is also important to give us morale and confidence, as now we have a very difficult commitment against Milan, for the Champions League, and we will do everything to come out with the three points, as we really need the positive result – he said.

+ See everything about Portuguese football

1 of 1 Evanilson celebrates Porto’s goal against Sintrense — Photo: Porto FC Evanilson celebrates Porto’s goal against Sintrense — Photo: Porto FC

The match was largely dominated by Porto. In the first half, the Dragons began to build their victory. Sérgio Oliveira scored at 16 and 27, taking a good advantage for the break. In the second stage, Evanilson’s star shone. At 10 minutes, the Brazilian received the ball and touched the goalkeeper’s exit to score the third goal of the match.