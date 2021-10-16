Bernardinho is unmasked and disappoints Lota· TV News

Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) will do badly in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Augusto (Gil Coelho) will play green and discover that the boy was never a naval officer. In addition to being confronted by Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao), the bon vivant will disappoint Lota (Paula Cohen) and will end up being kicked out of his house in the Globo telenovela.

When he returned to Rio de Janeiro, the liar was questioned by Batista (Ernani Moraes) about his graduation. He invented that he was on a secret mission and filled his mother with pride. Since then, Paula Cohen’s character has been bragging about her firstborn’s profession out there.

In scenes that will aired from the 18th , Augusto, Isabel’s suitor (Giulia Gayoso), will discover the farce. The nobleman who served in the Austrian Navy will talk to the friend of Dom Pedro 2°’s youngest (Selton Mello) through technical terms and will notice his lack of preparation. “The bastard deceived you. I assure you that your friend has never stepped on a boat!” he will say.

Furious, Leopoldina will demand explanations from the commoner, and the story will reach Lota, who will be desperate with the possibility of losing her title of baroness. The gold-digger will throw Bernardinho out of the house: “You junk! Get out of this house! Now.”

The news will fall like a bomb and shame the Pindaíba family. After the embarrassment of Nélio’s brother (João Pedro Zappa) at Quinta da Boa Vista, Lota will decide to return to the interior. “I’ll have to settle in Pindamonhangaba for the rest of my life,” she finished.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

