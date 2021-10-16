BH stadiums will receive more fans and testing rule is changed

The new rules for football matches in Belo Horizonte were published in this Friday (15) edition of the Official Gazette of the Municipality (DOM). From now on, Atlético-MG, América-MG and Cruzeiro fans who present the vaccination card proving the application of the two doses or the single dose of the vaccine against covid-19 will be able to enter the stadiums in the capital without the need to present the negative test for the new coronavirus.

However, it should be noted that those who have not completed the vaccination cycle are not included in this new phase and, therefore, still need the exam done within 72 hours before the duels. The first game in the capital of Minas Gerais with the new rules will be this Saturday (16), between América-MG x Bahia, scheduled for 21:00 (GMT), at Independência.

Galo, in turn, will host Fortaleza next Wednesday (20), in the first match of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The game will be played in Mineirão. Cruzeiro, which competes in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, will only experience the changes on October 28, when they receive Remo at the Horto stadium.

Audience expansion

Another important change is related to the maximum capacity of each arena in Belo Horizonte. As of today (15), it goes from 30% to 40%. As a result, the maximum audience at Mineirão will be 24 thousand people, while at Independência it will be 9 thousand.