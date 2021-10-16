Biggest comet ever identified by science is coming towards Earth

15 Oct 2021 – 8:46 am Per Ricardo Rabuske Discovered in 2014, it was only identified this year – Credit: Noirlab/NSF/Aura/J. da Silva/Disclosure

The Bernardinelli-Bernstein, which is heading towards the planet, is the largest comet ever identified by science and is about to pass close to Earth.

The comet will not be seen with the naked eye, but its passage should be much closer than in the other “little visit” that, according to studies, the comet took a tour of the region of our solar system 3.5 million years ago.

According to the NDmais news portal, scientists’ excitement is justified because Bernardinelli-Bernstein can help them better understand the Solar System.

The comet was first located in 2014, the comet “Bernardinelli-Bernstein” — named after scientists Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein.

