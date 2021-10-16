Biggest comet ever identified by science is coming towards Earth

General
Celestial body is more than 30 times larger than comets commonly seen by scientists, it is 150 km in diameter.
Discovered in 2014, it was only identified this year – Credit: Noirlab/NSF/Aura/J. da Silva/Disclosure
The Bernardinelli-Bernstein, which is heading towards the planet, is the largest comet ever identified by science and is about to pass close to Earth.
The comet will not be seen with the naked eye, but its passage should be much closer than in the other “little visit” that, according to studies, the comet took a tour of the region of our solar system 3.5 million years ago.
According to the NDmais news portal, scientists’ excitement is justified because Bernardinelli-Bernstein can help them better understand the Solar System.
The comet was first located in 2014, the comet “Bernardinelli-Bernstein” — named after scientists Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein.
Related Matters
Health
Release of the use of masks should start in parks, squares and beaches in SC
The State is organized to meet the needs in 2022, such as the vaccination calendar, specific ICUs and post-pandemic recovery centers.
General
City Hall supports the Animal Adoption Fair that takes place this Saturday
The animal adoption fair takes place on the premises of Sala Verde, next to the Municipal Public Library
General
Uvel Chevrolet receives unprecedented award from General Motors do Brasil
The Class A award is given to only 15% of the more than 600 Chevrolet dealerships in Brazil
General
Guaramirim family seeks help for a baby with microcephaly
To maintain care for Eloá, the family needs to keep some equipment at home
See more of General