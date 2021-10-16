Bil criticizes removal of pedestrians after Victor’s departure

Arcrebiano, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), told Mileide Mihaile at the fifth party of the rural reality show about his relationship with pedestrians after the recording of “Hora do Faro”, when Victor Pecoraro, who was eliminated last night, did not spare criticism of Espírito Santo.

“In a few days you will be told to get away from me, Mileide”, began the ex-BBB. “I’ll only walk away if you play with me. They’ve already talked, my dear, it’s been a while. Stop being silly, were you born today?”, affirmed the ex-wife of Wesley Safadão

“If I come back from the second farm, you’ll wait for me,” promised the pawn. “Listen, I’ll tell you this and I told Victor who left. I only change my posture with those I like if I see or hear something I don’t believe, that I don’t agree with, I don’t think it’s cool,” reinforced the girl.

“Pay attention. If I come back, you’ll see what happens,” continued the ex-BBB. “Boy, are you worried?” asked the influencer.

“Of course I am. People give a sign there and everyone leaves, but after they come back…”, Arcrebiano explained. “I’m very upset with the signs, I’m very sad,” lamented Mileide.

“I am too, it didn’t give me any quality, it looks like I’m a villain, right?”, said the pawn, and Mileide agreed:

I’m really sad because it looks like you were a son of a bitch behind his back. I hurt a lot, but I don’t say that I’m going to change with you, that I like it, because of that. I’m not like that. Mileide Mihaile

“Who knew that Aline was going to pull Victor? I didn’t know,” said the pawn about the formation of the fourth field. “And another thing, let’s assume, if you had your reasons to immunize Dynho or him, no”

“Worst than I have,” said the ex-BBB. “You know something I regret a lot? Not having given the power to him and not having done it, having given my breast to him,” he added, and Mileide sympathized with her friend:

You say that and nobody understands, because people are already focused on immunity. Listen, I can’t judge this until the day I’m on the gallows and you make your choice. I can’t judge because it wasn’t me that was there, there in his position. Mileide Mihaile

“But those little plaques he gave me were because of the immunity I didn’t give him. I read the game wrong, I paid the price, didn’t I?”, commented the pawn. “So that’s it, you don’t have to be worried,” he consoled the girl.

“People here are already moving away from me because of that, because of his little plaques,” explained Arcrebiano. “So let it go away, that’s good for you, it’s just going to be the ones who matter,” Mileide said, and the ex-BB then promised:

You’re the only one who matters, you, Lary and Gui Araujo are on my side. When I come back, when I walk in that door, I’m going to say: ‘You guys who walked away from me because of those little signs, don’t come near me now, okay? You’ll see, get ready. Fuck you all**. arcrebian

“Be safe from here you are, what you believe in and the people you care about”, consoled Mileide.

A Fazenda: A party at the amusement park stirs pedestrians with a sertanejo show

1 / 17 The Farm 2021: Day, Rico, Aline and Val at the amusement park party Play/Playplus two / 17 A Fazenda 2021: Fifth rural reality party has an ‘amusement park’ theme and a show by Zé Neto and Cristiano Play/PlayPlus 3 / 17 The Farm 2021: Party Decoration Amusement Park Play/Playplus 4 / 17 The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos at the amusement park party Play/Playplus 5 / 17 The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the amusement park party Play/Playplus 6 / 17 The Farm 2021: Party Decoration Amusement Park Play/Playplus 7 / 17 The Farm 2021: Valentina playing at the Amusement park party Play/Playplus 8 / 17 The Farm 2021: Lary enjoying the party Play/Playplus 9 / 17 The Farm 2021: Erasmo and Tati during the party Play/Playplus 10 / 17 The Farm 2021: Amusement Park Party Decoration Play/Playplus 11 / 17 The Farm 2021: MC Gui during party Amusement park Play/Playplus 12 / 17 The Farm 2021: Aline and Marina during the funfair party Play/Playplus 13 / 17 The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo playing during the party Play/Playplus 14 / 17 The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo during the party with a sertanejo show Play/Playplus 15 / 17 The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla during party Play/Playplus 16 / 17 The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves during party Play/Playplus 17 / 17 The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during the children’s party Play/Playplus