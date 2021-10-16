Bisexual hero comic splits volleyball team

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team does not live its best moments outside the four lines. A friction involving two players took over social networks this Friday. Maurício Souza and Douglas Santos exchanged barbs in their accounts. The reason: the sexual orientation of a comic book hero.







Mauricio and Douglas exchanged barbs on the web

Mauricio used his social networks to criticize the fact that the new version of Superman is bisexual. The player mocked the choice of the company that designs the character saying that “go to this one and see where we’ll end up…”

Angered, Douglas also used his social networks to support the publisher’s decision and took the opportunity to rebut his teammate. “If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality. There will be a kiss,” he wrote.

“Thank you DC for thinking of representing all of us and not just a part,” he wrote, thanking the editor. Mauricio, in turn, replied. “Here it’s fragile like a corner fence stretcher!”

The two served together on Renan Dal Zotto’s team that competed in the Tokyo Olympics. Douglas, who is gay, has been through homophobic episodes before, while traveling to Italy. He and his boyfriend were detained at Amsterdam airport for 15 hours. The situation was only resolved when his manager and Vibo Valentia, the team he defends, intervened and obtained authorization for the two to enter the Netherlands.