Bisexual Superman Causes ‘Exchange of Barbs’ Between Mauritius and Douglas

Maurício Souza criticized, on his Instagram profile, the revelation that the current Superman, Joe Kent, is bisexual. The volleyball player mocked the information released by DC Comics, which publishes the HQ. “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go here and see where we’re going to end up.” Dbefore of the repercussion, Douglas Souza, Maurício’s teammate in the Brazilian team, today rejected the publication and started an exchange of barbs between the players.

“Funny that I didn’t ‘go straight’ seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality. There will be kissing. Thanks DC for thinking about acting all of us and not just a part”, wrote Douglas Souza in his profile, which had the support of other names in the sport.

If Maurício’s post had received comments from other volleyball players — such as Sidão and Wallace, who gave their respective points of view agreeing with Maurício’s disapproval — Douglas Souza also received support in his comment on the social network. Sheilla Casto, Fabi Alvim, Carol Gattaz, Erika Coimbra and Gabi Guimarães commented on the photo and supported the reflection raised by the pointer.

In “answer”, Maurício made another post on his Instagram profile, also today: “Not on top of me! Here it’s fragile like a corner fence stretcher!”, he wrote in a photo with the following sentence: “Today in day right is wrong and wrong is right. Not if it’s up to me. If you have to choose a side, I’m on the side that I think is right. I’m sticking with my beliefs, values ​​and ideals.”