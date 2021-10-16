Bitcoin price returns to reach US$ 60 thousand after rumor of possible ETF approval

Bitcoin price (BTC) surpassed the US$ 60 thousand mark, returning to reach values ​​seen at the beginning of this year.

A run for bitcoin earlier in the year caused the price of cryptocurrency hit record highs in March. The following month, the price of BTC reached US$ 64,500, before falling significantly in May.

After the halving in price – when it dropped below US$ 30,000 – the largest cryptocurrency in the world gained strength again and began to walk towards a new high cycle.

“Halving” is the term given to halving the block reward given to miners, users who ensure network security by applying computing power to gain the right to transmit a block of transactions to the blockchain.

“The strong rise of bitcoin in the last quarter and now surpassing US$ 60 thousand has been driven by the interest of institutional investors, in line with the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs, its acronym in English) and the gaming sector, which attracted many new users to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. We continue to see strong drivers for the long term,” said Aly Madhavji, managing partner at Blockchain Founders Fund.

With the latest price increase, bitcoin now has a market capitalization of $1.1 trillion – about ten times larger than estimated for gold.

A possible bitcoin futures ETF

Bitcoin’s surge was driven by the possible future approval of an exchange traded fund (ETF) of bitcoin futures.

After comments by the chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, that a futures ETF would be better for the short term, a report issued yesterday by Bloomberg indicates that this ETF would be imminent.

“It is highly expected that there will be significant progress in the fourth quarter on a bitcoin ETF in the United States. The rise seen today may have been driven by an SEC tweet that explicitly mentions bitcoin futures,” said Ben Caselin, director of research and strategy at AAX.

An ETF based on bitcoin futures, rather than spot trading, means a possibility for investors to bet on the future direction of the cryptocurrency, rather than buying or selling it at current values.

In that regard, Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, argues that it may have a much smaller impact. In a tweet, he wrote that demand is likely to be discreet, and he estimated around $3 billion to $4 billion in volume during the first year.

However, Balchunas acknowledged that it is still a big step forward in the seven-year wait since the first application for a bitcoin ETF in the United States.

Balchunas also noted that Valkyrie submitted an 8-A form, which he said “is another indication that they believe this [aprovação do ETF de futuros de bitcoin] will be effective.”