Blumenau reopens vaccination schedule for adults and booster dose for health workers

The City of Blumenau reopens this Friday, 15, the schedule of the vaccine against Covid-19 for the adult population, aged 18 or over, and booster doses for health workers who received the second dose or single dose more than 6 months.

The schedule starts at 5 pm and has about 6,000 vacancies. O The municipality awaits the sending of vaccine doses from the State Government to make new vacancies available for vaccinating adolescents and boosting the elderly.

Scheduling

The appointment must be made on the website of the City Hall of Blumenau, or by Alô Saúde, on telephone 156 (option 2), who will be attended as long as there are vacancies or until 22:00 this Friday, if the schedule is not filled out before that schedule. On Saturday and Sunday, Alô Saúde will not be attended and the appointment must be made exclusively through the City Hall website

As the vacancies for the first day are filled, the system will make available the vacancies for the following day. Only those users with an appointment will be vaccinated.

Vaccine application

The application of doses takes place between Saturday and Monday, the 16th and 18th, at the Vaccination Center, in Sector 3, at Vila Germânica Park.

To avoid crowding, the guide is for users to arrive at Vila Germânica Park up to 10 minutes in advance and take companions only in case of need. In addition to the identification document with photo and the vaccination card, it is necessary to have at hand documentation that proves the inclusion in the group for which the schedule was requested.

If the user arrives more than 10 minutes in advance, he must wait until his vaccination schedule. Delays of up to 15 minutes will be tolerated.

The population can access Sector 3 by entering Rua Humberto de Campos, using the parking lot located in front of the Vaccination Center (at the back of the Galegão Gymnasium). The Center has wheelchairs to assist with the displacement. People with reduced mobility can access the Vaccination Center through Rua Itapiranga, which was signposted by Seterb. In this case, the vaccine is applied without the user having to disembark from the vehicle.

After receiving the first dose of vaccine, at the end of the service, the system automatically schedules the return for the second dose, within the appropriate period.

Necessary documents

It is necessary to bring an identification document and, if you have, a health card. health workers in addition to these, they must also carry proof of the worker’s active relationship with the respective health service.

Health workers covered

Health workers indicated to receive the booster dose are considered to be individuals who work in care, health surveillance, regulation and health management establishments; that is, they work in health service establishments, such as hospitals, clinics, clinics, basic health units, laboratories, pharmacies, drugstores and other places. Among them are health professionals, community health agents, agents to combat endemic diseases, health surveillance professionals and support workers, such as receptionists, security guards, cleaning workers, cooks and assistants, ambulance drivers , managers and others, in addition to health service workers.

It also includes those workers who work in home care who work in home care programs or services, such as caregivers of elderly people, doulas and midwives.

In addition, family members directly responsible for the care of seriously ill individuals or those with permanent disabilities that make self-care impossible are included, so that all household contacts of these individuals are not included, only the family member directly responsible for the care.

Furthermore, undergraduate and graduate students of the health professions are included, as applicable, as long as they are exposed to Coronavirus due to curricular internships and other types of academic practice.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality of Blumenau. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube