Bodies of two more victims are found in the Paraguay River – Interior

interior

Victims were on a vessel that sank yesterday and two were identified

By Ana Paula Rain | 10/16/2021 07:11 AM

Firefighters and Navy teams during searches of the Paraguay River. (Photo: Disclosure)

Teams from the Fire Department working on the search for the missing on the Paraguay River, in Corumbá, a city 446 kilometers from Campo Grande, found two more bodies. The victims were on a ship that sank about 5 km from Porto Geral.

According to information released by the corporation, so far, three bodies have been found, with two victims still last night and the third this Saturday morning (16). All are men and two had their identities confirmed, being they Fernando Gomes and Geraldo Alves.

Geraldo Alves (left) and Fernando Gomes (Photo: O Pantaneiro)

The soldiers were called around 14:00 on Friday and at least 21 people were in the hotel boat named Carcará, seven of which disappeared, the rest were rescued by an army boat that was passing through the place.

Searches continue intense this Saturday together with the Brazilian Navy. The Fire Department’s diving team is being reinforced. During this afternoon’s gale in Corumbá, the wind reached 51 km/h.