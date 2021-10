The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.| Photo: Marcos Correa/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro ironized last Friday night (15) the announcement that the rapporteur of the CPI of Covid, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), should ask for his indictment for 11 crimes. Renan’s opinion will be analyzed by the commission next week and needs to be approved by the majority of senators. “Did you know that I was indicted today for murder? Does anyone know there? The CPI indicted me for murder. Renan Calheiros indicted me for murder, 11 crimes,” Bolsonaro told supporters at Palácio da Alvorada, as shown by O Globo.

The president even defended emergency aid and called Renan a “bad guy”. “The bandit is a compliment to him… Renan thinks I’m not going to sleep because he’s calling me a murderer, he’s dirty,” stated Bolsonaro. He also questioned the fact that no governor had received the same indictment.

“This indictment, for the whole world, is that I’m a murderer. I haven’t seen any head of state [governador] be accused of murder in Brazil because of the pandemic. And look, I gave money to all of them,” said the president. In an interview with Radio CBN, Renan said that the report will call for the indictment of Bolsonaro for 11 crimes, including: epidemic resulting in death; genocide of indigenous peoples; crimes against humanity, crimes of responsibility, and homicide by omission.