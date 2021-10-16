Bolsonaro sanctions law that withdraws more than R$600 million in funds for science and research | Policy

On Friday (15) President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the law approved by Congress, which relocated more than R$ 600 million from the 2021 Budget originally planned for financing research and scientific projects.

The text approved in Congress opens additional credit for BRL 690 million for seven ministries. Initially, however, the project was different: to allocate R$ 655.4 million for the National Scientific and Technological Development Fund (FNDCT).

The change was already made in Congress, but at the request of the Ministry of Economy. Until this Friday, the government had not yet sent a new project to recompose the funds for investment in research.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, even called the relocation “lack of consideration” and demanded correction “urgently”. Afterwards, he stated that he was “caught by surprise” and was “upset”, but heard from Planalto a promise that the funds will be replaced. See below:

Marcos Pontes criticizes cut of 87% of funding for research

The FNDCT, which would receive most of the R$ 690 million and was ignored in the version sanctioned by Bolsonaro, is the main source of funding for research promotion and for grants from the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq).

In the final version of the text, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is awarded R$ 89.8 million. The majority (R$ 82.577 million) will be allocated to nuclear policy, including the production and supply of radiopharmaceuticals – inputs used in the treatment of cancer and whose production in the country was interrupted due to lack of funds. See the video below:

Without a budget, Ipen runs out of supplies to treat and diagnose cancer

The nuclear policy budget will also be used for radioactive waste storage and radiological protection and the implementation of the Brazilian multipurpose reactor and nuclear fusion laboratory.

Where did the money go?

The rest of the money originally provided for science and technology was reallocated, under the guidance of Minister Paulo Guedes, to six other ministries:

R$252.2 million for the Ministry of Regional Development , especially to support the National Urban Development Policy Aimed at Road Implementation and Qualification and Integrated Local Sustainable Development Projects

, especially to support the National Urban Development Policy Aimed at Road Implementation and Qualification and Integrated Local Sustainable Development Projects R$ 120 million for the Ministry of Agriculture , mainly to promote the agricultural sector;

, mainly to promote the agricultural sector; R$100 million for the Ministry of Communications , to support digital inclusion initiatives;

, to support digital inclusion initiatives; R$50 million for the Ministry of Education , to support infrastructure for basic education;

, to support infrastructure for basic education; R$50 million for the Ministry of Health , for basic sanitation policies;

, for basic sanitation policies; R$28 million for the Ministry of Citizenship, mainly to support projects and events in sport, education, leisure and social inclusion.

According to the sanctioned law, the supplementary credit will be opened through the incorporation of a financial surplus calculated in the balance sheet of the Union for the year 2020.

Looking for new features

According to the leader of the PSDB in the Senate, and president of the Parliamentary Science and Technology Front, Izalci Lucas (DF), the government has promised to replenish FNDCT resources. The proposal is to send this recomposition in a new supplementary credit request – which has not yet been filed.

“If you don’t, we won’t vote at all in the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO),” he said.

Izalci says that, if this new bill does not arrive, lawmakers can include funds for the research fund in texts that are already in progress. The idea, says the senator, is to resolve the issue by the end of this month.

After the approval of the project by Congress, entities linked to science released statements against the emptying of the FNDCT.

In a joint note, the Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science (SBPC), the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (ABC), the National Association of Graduate Students, the National Academy of Medicine (ANM) and four other entities stated that, upon requesting the reallocation of resources, the Ministry of Economy failed to comply with a complementary law that prohibits the blocking of FNDCT resources as of this year.

“It is justifiable indignation that the economic team refuses to comply with the country’s laws, maneuvering in the last minutes of a legislative process that has its time, to avoid allocating the money raised to finance science, technology and innovation”, reads note.