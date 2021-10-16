Bolsonaro says he doesn’t understand who votes for Lula





President Jair Bolsonaro stated, on Friday 15th, that he does not understand how ex-president Lula is a candidate with real chances of victory in the 2022 election.

“The people choose their destiny. We know here what all these people did against Brazil in the past. There are people who think that the solution is for him to come back”, said the president in a conversation with supporters on the way out of the Palácio do Alvorada.

In the playpen, the former captain also decontextualized a phrase from the PT to attack him. “I don’t understand part of the Brazilian people. Lula says ‘how can the police arrest a young man just because he stole a cell phone?’ It’s impressive,” he declared.

Bolsonaro refers to a speech given by the former president in 2019 at a political act at the ABC Metalworkers Union, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). Lula, however, was talking about police violence against young people.

“What we really want is for these people to know that this country is ours. I cannot, at the age of 74, see these people destroy the country we have built. I cannot see the number of people sleeping on the street increasing. I cannot see the increase in the number of young women selling their bodies in exchange for a plate of food. I can’t see more than 14 and 15 year olds assaulting and being raped, murdered by the police, sometimes innocent or sometimes because they stole a cell phone,” Lula said at the time.

“If people have a place to work, if people have a salary, if people have a place to study, if people have access to culture, violence will drop. And we have to say, against Bolsonaro arms distribution, we are going to distribute books, we are going to distribute jobs, we are going to distribute access to culture. It is this country that we want and we know how to build. It’s this country that we see every single day they say it’s necessary,” he added.

