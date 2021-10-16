Bolsonaro says it will determine a reversal of the water scarcity flag in accounts

President Jair Bolsonaro receives an invitation from the Operational Demonstration to be held on the occasion of Operation Formosa 2021 (Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, 14, that he will determine to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, the reversal of the “water shortage” banner, an additional fee charged on Brazilians’ electricity bills.

“It hurts to authorize Minister Bento to decree a red flag, it hurts my heart, we know the difficulties of electricity. I’m going to ask him… Ask, no, to determine him to return to the normal flag starting next month”, said the Chief Executive at the event Global Conference 2021 – Millenium, organized by evangelicals.

The water scarcity banner was announced by the government on August 31 as a way to finance the activation of thermal plants in the midst of the water crisis, which compromises the reservoirs.

“God helped us now with rain, we were on the verge of collapse. We could not transmit panic to society”, said the president, at the event, about the situation.

Bolsonaro participated in person at the event, even after saying tonight, in live broadcast on social networks, that he is at the “peak of a flu”.

At this time of the covid-19 pandemic, the recommendation of specialists is to adopt social isolation in case of flu-like symptoms, at least until a test that rules out infection by the new coronavirus. So far, Planalto Palace has not reported any new tests by the president.

