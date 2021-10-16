Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos get emotional during an article in Jornal Nacional: “Don’t do it like that, go”; watch!

King Roberto Carlos would say: there are so many emotions… This Friday (15), after the airing of a special report on GloboNews’ 25th anniversary, William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos were moved and had a cute moment at the end of “Jornal National”.

Once the story ended and the cameras turned to the anchors, they appeared visibly touched by the entire history of the channel. “Today, to varying degrees, we are all very emotional here, so it’s up to me to say that soon…”, was announcing Bonner, when he noticed her colleague’s tears. He gave her a hand and said: “Don’t do it like that, go”.

“It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of emotion, guys, congratulations, GloboNews”, explained Renata. And the news presenter added: “Congratulations, for your part in this”. The presenter began her TV career on the closed channel, in 1996, in the bulletin “Em Cima da Hora”. Watch the anchors moment:

Bonner and Renata get emotional at JN pic.twitter.com/rlBUkHuU78 — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) October 16, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Check out the audience’s reactions:

How cute are Bonner and Renata crying with Globo’s retro journalism — marcelle 🇺🇾 (@cellecrf_) October 16, 2021

MY GOD OF CEU BONNER AND RENATA CRYING LIVE ON JN 😭😭😭😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 I NEED TO END COLLEGE — kelly jenner (@floridakilloz) October 16, 2021

Bonner and Renata crying at JN. Cute. #National Newspaper — Mary (@mariatormin) October 16, 2021