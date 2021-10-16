Brasil de Pelotas vs Vila Nova: see lineups, guess and where to watch Série B live

in this Friday (15) O live football brings the confrontation between Brazil of Pelotas and Vila Nova, in a game valid by 30th round of the Brasileirão Series B. Thus, the starting stage will be the Bento Freitas Stadium, in Pelotas. Finally, the duel starts at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Live Football: Brasil de Pelotas remains in the lantern

For conversation starters; Xavante is still hoping to hold on to the second division of Brazilian football next season. However, the results are not in favor of Brasil de Pelotas, which is in the last position of the Brasileirão Serie B table. Finally, the team from the interior of Rio Grande do Sul currently has only 19 points in the competition.

Probable lineup: Marcelo; Vidal, Arthur, Héverton and Paulinho; Wesley, Bruno Matias, Rildo, Caio Rangel and Netto; Erison. Technician: Jerson Testoni

Serie B live: Vila Nova undefeated for five games

On the other hand, Tigrão made a comeback and reacted in this return of the Brasileirão Serie B. Thus, the Vila Nova team changed its performance on the field; and won important points in the last rounds. Finally, Colorado Goiás scores 37 points; occupying the 13th position in the classification.

Probable lineup: Georgemy; Moacir, Donato, Renato and William Formiga; Deivid, Dudu and Arthur Rezende; Diego Tavares, Clayton and Alesson. Technician: Higo Magalhães

Broadcast – Where to watch Brasil de Pelotas vs Vila Nova live

Thus, the exhibition of live football this Friday (15/10) with the duel between Brasil de Pelotas and Vila Nova; will be through the channels Premiere.

Hunch – Brazil de Pelotas x Vila Nova

Finally, the guess of this Serie B duel brings a prognosis in favor of the visiting team. Thus, Vila Nova must score a victory and six rounds undefeated; while Brasil de Pelotas is in the last position of the second division.

Probabilities: Brasil de Pelotas – 25%; Tie – 30%; Vila Nova – 45%

Technical sheet – Brazil of Pelotas x Vila Nova

Phase/Tournament: 30th round – Brasileirão Series B

Date: 10/15/2021

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Bento Freitas Stadium, Pelotas / RS

Arbitration: Thiago Luís Scarascati / SP

Assistants: Anderson José de Moraes Coelho and Leandro Matos Feitosa / SP

VAR: Vinícius Furlan / SP

Where to watch: Premiere

