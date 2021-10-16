Brazil has 526 deaths in 24 hours and an average of 319

Brazil registered 526 deaths of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In all, the country has already notified 602,727 deaths from the disease, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The moving average of deaths was 319. Today is the fourth consecutive day that the index, calculated from data from the last seven days, is below 400.

The data is considered the most reliable number to analyze the pandemic situation. It eliminates distortions caused by data damming that occurs on weekends and holidays—dates when secretariats work on-call.

Today, Alagoas, Roraima and Sergipe have not registered any deaths due to the coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, states reported 14,476 new cases of covid-19 in the country — the average number of diagnoses was 10,861. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,626,028 cases of the disease have been confirmed.

With today’s average, the country had a variation of -36%, which indicates a drop (for the sixth consecutive day). This data is compared with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Thirteen states registered a decline, while another five and the Federal District showed stability. Another eight registered high.

Of the five regions of the country, only two registered a decrease: Southeast (-51%) and South (-18%). The data remained stable in the Midwest (-6%), Northeast (-4%) and in the North (-15%), which had been recording a decline for 17 days.

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (23%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-50%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-47%)

North region

Tocantins: stable (-15%)

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (57%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-9%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-44%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-14%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-18%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-27%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported that the country registered 570 new deaths caused by covid-19 and reached a total of 602,669 deaths caused by the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data reported by the ministry, there were 15,239 confirmed cases of the disease in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 21,627,476 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,773,826 recovered covid-19 cases to date in the country, with another 250,981 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.