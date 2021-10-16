Brazilian groom dances at wedding and impresses Justin Timberlake

Choreographer Gustavo Durso Aleixo went viral by dancing to Justin Timberlake’s music at his wedding. Photos: reproduction/Instagram/goodnews_movement

News Summary

Brazilian groom went viral dancing to Justin Timberlake music at his wedding

American singer praised the performance for “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Choreographer created number one day before the ceremony, held in Betim (MG)

What was supposed to be a surprise to her wedding guests ended up going viral and even conquering Justin Timberlake. The choreographer Gustavo Durso Aleixo chose the hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling” to pack his entry into the ceremony in a creative and danceable way. The performance, which featured friends of the groom, was shared on social networks and praised by the American singer.

“I didn’t expect the repercussions, I was very happy, it was very surprising, there was a publication that had 4.9 million views. Every dancer wants to have this visibility, I thought it was great to live this, especially on my wedding day”, said Gustavo, to the G1 portal.

Read too:

On the Instagram Good News Movement profile, the video was successful and had over 1 million views. One of those spectators was Timberlake, who commented on the Brazilian’s dance using the expression “You love to see it!” to demonstrate your charm with the number.

Justin Timberlake liked the Brazilian fiance choreography for “Can’t Stop the Feeling”. Photo: reproduction/Instagram/goodnews_movement

The wedding took place in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, on August 15th. According to Gustavo, 32, the choreography conceived the day before the wedding was rehearsed for 30 minutes before the big day.

“Our guests already expected something different, as my wife and I are not conventional, but even so, they were surprised by our presentations,” said Gustavo.