Brazilian student Ana Julia Monteiro de Carvalho competes for the best student in the world – the Global Student Prize 2021.| Photo: Reproduction/Edvan Ferreira/Secom Maceió

Brazilian student Ana Julia Monteiro de Carvalho, aged 18, competes for the Global Student Prize 2021. She is one of the ten finalists of the award, who will choose the best student in the world. The award is a partnership between the Varkey Foundation and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). The winner of the first edition of Global Student Prize will be known on November 10 and will receive $100,000.

Born in Maceió (AL), Ana Julia has won awards in robotics and other scientific projects. She studies at SESI Abelardo Lopes Industrial School of Basic Education. One of his projects was the creation of a system to oxygenate the cows’ water with wind energy and thereby increase milk production in subsistence areas, according to the UOL.

If she earns the US$ 100,000, the Brazilian intends to study abroad and also wants to create an organization to help other students develop their projects. To reach the end of the Global Student Prize, the young woman surpassed about 3,500 candidacies and nominations from 94 countries, according to the UOL. The remaining finalists are from the following countries: Kenya, United Kingdom, Sierra Leone, Canada, United Arab Emirates, United States, Italy, Nigeria and India.