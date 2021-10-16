BRB extends delivery date for the Gas Card to October 22

posted on 10/14/2021 10:15 pm / updated on 10/14/2021 10:16 pm



Launch of the program by the local Executive took place on August 10 – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press )

Families benefiting from the Gas Card program will have another week to withdraw the item, at one of the 38 branches of the Bank of Brasília (BRB) available to serve this public (read Places). The delivery period was scheduled to end this Friday (10/15), however, with low demand, the financial institution decided to extend it to October 22nd.

In addition, the bank will maintain extended opening hours, from 8 am to 4 pm. In all, 69,998 socially vulnerable families were covered by the aid created in the Federal District. However, about 30% of beneficiaries did not seek the card at bank branches: until the beginning of this Thursday afternoon (Oct 14), 48,571 people had withdrawn the item.

Before going to the bank, you must access the portal gdfsocial.brb.com.br, to consult the date and place of withdrawal of the card. Even if the deadline has expired, just go to the indicated agency and present a document with a photo to pick up the item. Unlocking the benefit can be done at the physical bank; by telephone 3029-8440; or through the BRB Social app — which allows you to track the available balance.

Launched on August 10, the Gás Card grants financial aid in bimonthly installments of R$100. The amount must be used only for the purchase of 13kg cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) — cooking gas. Cards are accepted only at establishments accredited with the DF Economy Department.

Locations

Check out the 38 BRB agencies that distribute the Gas Card to registered families: