Brentford vs Chelsea: Where To Watch Today’s Duel Live 16/10

This Saturday, October 16, 2021, another live football match will take place between Brentford and Chelsea for the Premier League, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 1:30 pm (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Chelsea playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the ESPN Brazil and Star+, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Brentford and Chelsea) already have their likely lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Brentford x Chelsea.

Factsheet – Brentford vs Chelsea

Match Brentford x Chelsea Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/16/2021 at 1:30 pm Streaming ESPN Brazil and Star+ Objective For the 8th round of the Premier League Stadium Brentford Community Stadium Local Brentford-ING Brentford lineup Jansson, Baptiste, Norgaard, Frank Ogochukwu, Raya, Zanka, Canos, Rico Henry, Mbeumo, Toney and Pinnock. Chelsea lineup Rudiger, Kovacic, Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva (Christensen), Chilwell, Werner, L, Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku and Azpillicueta. Modality English Championship Progress Break

