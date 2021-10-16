Brentford vs Chelsea: Where To Watch Today’s Duel Live 16/10

Brentford and Chelsea face off for the 2021 Premier League this Saturday
This Saturday, October 16, 2021, another live football match will take place between Brentford and Chelsea for the Premier League, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 1:30 pm (GMT).
Where to watch?
This time with Chelsea playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the ESPN Brazil and Star+, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Brentford and Chelsea) already have their likely lineups.
Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Brentford x Chelsea.
Factsheet – Brentford vs Chelsea
|Match
|Brentford x Chelsea
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|10/16/2021 at 1:30 pm
|Streaming
|ESPN Brazil and Star+
|Objective
|For the 8th round of the Premier League
|Stadium
|Brentford Community Stadium
|Local
|Brentford-ING
|Brentford lineup
|Jansson, Baptiste, Norgaard, Frank Ogochukwu, Raya, Zanka, Canos, Rico Henry, Mbeumo, Toney and Pinnock.
|Chelsea lineup
|Rudiger, Kovacic, Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva (Christensen), Chilwell, Werner, L, Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku and Azpillicueta.
|Modality
|English Championship
|Progress
|Break
Exclusive and quality news is on CenárioMT, see our live football category and see.
Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay up to date.
Find out what the main football matches are today all over the world. Check the times and schedule to watch.
Related