Britney Spears gives a long outburst and mentions a break in her career after the end of her father’s guardianship

The singer Britney Spears made a long vent on his social networks after his father, Jamie Spears, was removed by Justice from his guardianship, which lasted more than 13 years. On Instagram, the artist posted a photo of the Christmas tree in her mansion to give more details of how her life is slowly returning to normal.

“I’ll be honest and say that I’ve waited so long to get out of the situation I’m in… and now that I’m here I’m scared to do anything because I’m scared to make a mistake!!! For so many years I was always told that if I was successful at things, it could end… and it never happened!!!” he began.

“I worked so hard, but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to the end, I’m really happy, but there are a lot of things that scare me!!! The paparazzi run through the trees – and hit the road – when I drive home and it’s scary!!!! And I have to go through a primary school… kids are a big deal… but so do I!!!!! I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump like they do… it’s as if they wanted me to do something crazy!!!”, completed the singer.

She also spoke about the new phase of life and stated that she is looking to find her joy in living and, as this is a job that takes time, she will take a break from her career, focusing more on her personal life. “I believe that any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea…and it’s no secret that I’ve been through this in the past…so I may have to do things a little differently from now on!!! Lord, have mercy on my family’s souls if I do an interview!!! In the meantime… I will stay away from the business that is all I’ve known in my life… that’s why this is so confusing for me!!! Anyway, God bless you all!!”.

