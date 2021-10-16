Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo, talks about a brand dispute: “Attempting to promote yourself”

Bruno Henrique, forward of Flamengo, is being sued by a supporter of the Rio team. Josineide Constantino Dantas claims that he has the registration of the trademark “Ôto Patamá”, an expression used by the athlete in November 2019, after a football match against Vasco. Josineide filed a lawsuit, filed in August of this year and which is being processed in the 1st Business and Arbitration Court of São Paulo, as soon as the brand created by the player became known nationally. He asks for an indemnity that today reaches R$ 13 million. This Friday night (10/15), the red-black ace released an official statement in which he says he remains calm in relation to the controversy.

“My staff, legally advised, took the lead in this action, instrumentalized by a person who seeks to favor an expression popularized by me, and I remain calm, focused exclusively on my recovery to return to the lawns as soon as possible”, says the note.

The athlete, who is recovering from an injury on his left thigh, says he was surprised by the process: “I was completely taken by surprise and deeply regret this person’s attempt to use and promote themselves financially based on an expression that became popular in the social networks from an interview with me during a classic, in 2019”, he says. The player also reveals that the Court has previously ruled the case groundless: “On two occasions and in two different instances, the Court rejected this person’s injunction request, which aimed to suspend my right to use the expression of my own authorship”.

“I take this opportunity to reinforce that we are legally supported and we will continue with our commercial activities without any complications”, guarantees the athlete.

Initially, there was an urgent request for interlocutory relief, so that the judge could cease the immediate use of the expression by Bruno Henrique, but the request was rejected. The value of the case was stipulated at R$1.8 million. An addition was made to the initial petition of the process and, with the update, the value increased to R$ 13.278 million. The process has returned to the first instance and will continue in its normal course. The attacker’s defense has not yet manifested itself, they are at the stage of contesting and pointing out elements they deem pertinent.

Copyright specialist sees no violation by the Flamengo athlete

But the question that remains in the air is: in the case of Bruno Henrique, did he break the law? The LeoDias column sought out copyright expert attorney Yasmin Arrighi to better understand the issue. According to her, in fact, Josineide had a brand concession. “And when you have a concession, the registration of a trademark, duly done through the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property on registration of trademarks and patents), you have exclusive use. But the point I wanted to highlight, in defense, let’s say, of Bruno, is that he used the brand was “another level”, but it ended up going viral “oto patama”. Not in the way he actually always said it, he always said “another level”. Another point was the entry of the registry, after the publicity and the viralization of this content on the internet, which denotes a little, for lawyers, specialists in the field, bad faith, because it was right after he spoke and there was the viralization of the expression that she filed a request for registration”, explains the lawyer.

Josineide also registered the mixed brand, according to Yasmin. “It’s when you register the name with the logo. We automatically use it as a distinct character, that is, a different character from that brand, which is the principle of distinctiveness that we have within the principles for the brand to be registered with the INPI: the font, writing, colors, logo format in itself. And she registered the mixed brand, name sooner. Which, automatically, takes some of the responsibility for the violation of the mixed brand as a whole, because Bruno Henrique is not using its logo. So, at this point, we are able to distance this violation”, he points out.

According to Yasmin, it is also important to understand that the INPI brands are registered by market niches. “It is the brand’s classification number that is linked to its activity of negotiating its purpose. In the case of Josineide, she registered Oto Patama Sports, that was the name, in the name plus logo form, and in classification number 35, linked to the sports issue”, he points out.

Also according to the lawyer, the fan entered two other brands, just in name, in September this year. “It’s another type of possibility of registration within the INPI, the nominative one, of just the name, and made with two different classifications: Oto Patamar Sports, class 32 (beers; non-alcoholic beverages; mineral and aerated waters; fruit drinks; syrups and other non-alcoholic preparations for making beverages) and Oto Patamar Sports, class 3 (non-medicated cosmetic and toilet preparations; non-medicated dentifrices; perfumery, essential oils; whitening preparations and other substances for use in laundry; cleaning preparations , polishing and blasting, abrasive preparations)”, he informs.

